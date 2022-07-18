Spinnaker Trust Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 73,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.0 %

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.88. 34,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,301,811. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.43 and its 200-day moving average is $133.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.20%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.