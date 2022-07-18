Spinnaker Trust Has $6.97 Million Holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,342 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust owned about 1.34% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $6,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,626,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,794,000 after purchasing an additional 194,883 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,411,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,168,000 after purchasing an additional 590,503 shares during the period. TMD Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 949,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,761,000 after purchasing an additional 79,450 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 841,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,562,000 after acquiring an additional 103,070 shares during the period.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.42. 216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,017. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.54. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $26.29 and a twelve month high of $36.97.

