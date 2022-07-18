Spinnaker Trust Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.91. The company had a trading volume of 370,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,327,652. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a one year low of $35.54 and a one year high of $56.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.