Spinnaker Trust Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,028,000 after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VO stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.59. 11,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,616. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.