Spinnaker Trust Boosts Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 62.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 98.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 22.1% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,250.0% during the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.1 %

IDXX stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $369.83. 2,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $318.50 and a one year high of $706.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $360.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The business had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Further Reading

