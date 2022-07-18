Spinnaker Trust Acquires 416 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $334.06. 15,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,011,953. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.79. The company has a market cap of $324.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.55.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

