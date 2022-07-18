Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNMSF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Spin Master Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $33.66 on Monday. Spin Master has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $41.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.02.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

