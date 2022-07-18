Sperax One Day Trading Volume Hits $319,772.00 (SPA)

Sperax (SPA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Sperax has a market cap of $6.21 million and $319,772.00 worth of Sperax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sperax coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sperax has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sperax alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,251.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.41 or 0.06599020 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00024608 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00269965 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00099843 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.67 or 0.00666616 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.04 or 0.00536590 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Sperax Coin Profile

Sperax (SPA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-n hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 13th, 2014. Sperax’s total supply is 4,742,236,545 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,447,617 coins. Sperax’s official Twitter account is @SpainCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sperax is sperax.io. The official message board for Sperax is medium.com/sperax.

Buying and Selling Sperax

According to CryptoCompare, “SPA is the native utility token for the Sperax blockchain. It fuels the ecosystem and reflects the value of the network. SPA also grants token holders the right to participate in the governance process in the system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sperax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sperax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sperax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sperax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sperax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.