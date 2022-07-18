Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.20% from the stock’s previous close.

SPB has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Spectrum Brands from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Spectrum Brands from $119.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of SPB stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $66.34. The company had a trading volume of 18,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,763. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $63.28 and a twelve month high of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.23.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $242,978,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 194.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after purchasing an additional 999,459 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,363,000 after purchasing an additional 312,922 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,255,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,137,000 after purchasing an additional 285,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 25.2% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,404,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,648,000 after acquiring an additional 282,821 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

