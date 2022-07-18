SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stake Decreased by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 64,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,644.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 106,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.77. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

