SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Lifted by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.56. 225,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,799,354. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $158.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.54 and its 200-day moving average is $174.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

