SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Holdings Boosted by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,629,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,467 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up 1.9% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $69,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,840,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,878,000 after buying an additional 950,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,996,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,367,000 after buying an additional 410,136 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,422,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,151,000 after buying an additional 1,126,716 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aflac Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,090,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.03. 17,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,274,703. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.11.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.