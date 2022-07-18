SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Down 3.4%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 2,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,210,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SOUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.
SoundHound AI Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75.
About SoundHound AI
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
