SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2022

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNGet Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 2,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,210,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. Analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Rating)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.