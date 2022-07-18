SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Down 3.4%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 2,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,210,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The company's fifty day moving average price is $4.75.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. Analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Read More

