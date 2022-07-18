Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,167,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,771 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,100,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,057,000 after buying an additional 466,683 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sony Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,776,000 after acquiring an additional 57,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sony Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,032,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 883,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,563 shares during the period.

NYSE:SONY opened at $82.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $133.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.57.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Macquarie raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

