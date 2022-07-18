Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Short Interest Up 51.5% in June

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 601,500 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the June 15th total of 396,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soligenix

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Soligenix stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) by 127.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,262 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Soligenix worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soligenix Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Soligenix stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,827. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.16. Soligenix has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.23.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

See Also

