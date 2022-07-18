SmileyCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. SmileyCoin has a market capitalization of $393,117.27 and approximately $15.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SmileyCoin has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SMLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

