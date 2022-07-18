SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the period. SiteOne Landscape Supply comprises approximately 1.5% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 1.09% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $79,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SITE traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.78. 1,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.28 and its 200 day moving average is $155.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $108.77 and a one year high of $260.00.

Insider Activity

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $805.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $1,135,308.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,065,918.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.25.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

