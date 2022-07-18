SingularityNET (AGIX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.55 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $40.12 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for about $0.0374 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,165,866,397 coins and its circulating supply is 1,073,519,817 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

