Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Cut to $129.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $173.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SPG. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $96.36 on Monday. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $93.06 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,939,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.