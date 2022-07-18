Silver Lake Advisory LLC Sells 407 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $473,552,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,335,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,836,000 after purchasing an additional 730,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,302,000 after purchasing an additional 690,759 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5,400.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 361,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,645,000 after buying an additional 354,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

NYSE:KMB traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.75. 17,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.14. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.33.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.40%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

