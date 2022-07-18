Silver Lake Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 2.0% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,889,233,000 after acquiring an additional 817,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,432,000 after acquiring an additional 357,520 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,967,000 after purchasing an additional 343,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.70. 9,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,795. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

