Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Leggett & Platt accounts for approximately 1.7% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of Leggett & Platt worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 398.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LEG traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $49.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average is $37.40.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leggett & Platt

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.