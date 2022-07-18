Silver Lake Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.79. 26,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,807. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.21. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $187.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

