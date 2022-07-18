Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,519 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,964,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677,140 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 428.4% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 556,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,949,000 after purchasing an additional 451,304 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,496,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 869,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,371,000 after purchasing an additional 440,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $24,355,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $43.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.27. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $42.76 and a 12 month high of $58.56.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.837 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

