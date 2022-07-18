Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,585,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,745 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 7.7% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $257,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $146.29 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.92 and its 200-day moving average is $155.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

