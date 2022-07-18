Signaturefd LLC Purchases 12,457 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,457 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4,537.9% in the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.62. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

