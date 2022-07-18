Signaturefd LLC Has $4.07 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 697.5% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,893 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock opened at $273.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.93 and a 200-day moving average of $316.77. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.83.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.