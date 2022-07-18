Signaturefd LLC Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $39.05 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $56.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $159.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.72.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

