Signaturefd LLC Has $17.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,627 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.5% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

VEA stock opened at $40.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.12. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

