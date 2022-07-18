Signaturefd LLC Buys 4,014 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,254 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $43.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.58. The stock has a market cap of $178.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

