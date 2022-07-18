Signaturefd LLC Buys 154 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,955 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Netflix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $8.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $197.13. 137,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,755,299. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $87.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.87 and its 200-day moving average is $311.04.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. KGI Securities downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

