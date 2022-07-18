Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,687 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 991 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 1,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 38,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $19,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,391 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.84.

UNH opened at $530.30 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.37. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

