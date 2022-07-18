Signaturefd LLC Acquires 262 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($945.00) to €960.00 ($960.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Argus began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($800.00) to €710.00 ($710.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $772.00.

ASML traded up $6.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $481.75. 7,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $510.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $603.98. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $412.67 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The stock has a market cap of $197.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $4.1903 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

