SHPING (SHPING) Market Cap Reaches $22.66 Million

SHPING (SHPING) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. During the last seven days, SHPING has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. SHPING has a total market cap of $22.66 million and $473,532.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHPING coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SHPING

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,746,307,032 coins. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SHPING

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

