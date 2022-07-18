Short Interest in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Expands By 62.2%

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 540,600 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the June 15th total of 333,300 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 121,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Veritiv Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VRTV traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.06. 105,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,222. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.09. Veritiv has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Veritiv will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTV. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 1.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Veritiv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

