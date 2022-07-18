Short Interest in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Expands By 62.2%

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 540,600 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the June 15th total of 333,300 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 121,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Veritiv Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of VRTV traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.06. 105,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,222. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.09. Veritiv has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Veritiv will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Veritiv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
About Veritiv
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veritiv (VRTV)
- Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.