Short Interest in VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Grows By 55.6%

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VanEck Gaming ETF Price Performance

BJK stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.81. 3,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,380. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.39. VanEck Gaming ETF has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $53.71.

Get VanEck Gaming ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gaming ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gaming ETF in the first quarter worth $2,038,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in VanEck Gaming ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF during the first quarter worth $1,089,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF during the first quarter valued at $570,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.