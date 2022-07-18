Short Interest in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Increases By 86.7%

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the June 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAL. Exor Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,085,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,391,000 after purchasing an additional 98,987 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,000. Oslo Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 275.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 117,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 86,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at $9,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Stock Up 5.0 %

NYSE:VAL traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.72. 3,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,101. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Valaris has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter. Valaris had a negative return on equity of 344.10% and a negative net margin of 291.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VAL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Valaris from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

See Also

