Short Interest in two (NYSE:TWOA) Decreases By 50.0%

two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TWO Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TWO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.78. 240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,240. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. TWO has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $9.88.

Get TWO alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TWO

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in TWO by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,073,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,279,000 after acquiring an additional 281,867 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in TWO during the first quarter valued at about $1,956,000. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in TWO by 23.5% during the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 800,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after buying an additional 152,175 shares in the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in TWO during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TWO by 5,152.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

TWO Company Profile

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TWO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.