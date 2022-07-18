Short Interest in TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Expands By 91.1%

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSFGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 954,800 shares, a growth of 91.1% from the June 15th total of 499,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 749,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Shares of TerrAscend stock opened at $2.58 on Monday. TerrAscend has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSFGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TerrAscend will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

