Short Interest in TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Expands By 91.1%

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 954,800 shares, a growth of 91.1% from the June 15th total of 499,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 749,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.
TerrAscend Stock Performance
Shares of TerrAscend stock opened at $2.58 on Monday. TerrAscend has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64.
About TerrAscend
TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

