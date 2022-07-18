Short Interest in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Expands By 78.6%

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the June 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SYNL opened at $13.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29. The firm has a market cap of $134.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.66. Synalloy has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $116.22 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 28.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Synalloy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Synalloy news, CEO Christopher Gerald Hutter acquired 4,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $68,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNL. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synalloy during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Synalloy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synalloy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Synalloy during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Synalloy during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. 37.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synalloy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.

