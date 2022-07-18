Short Interest in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Grows By 59.1%

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 363,600 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the June 15th total of 228,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 392,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GASS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get StealthGas alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StealthGas

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Towerview LLC raised its position in shares of StealthGas by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,345,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,677 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its position in shares of StealthGas by 94.3% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Stock Up 3.7 %

GASS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.52. 170,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,276. StealthGas has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $96.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

StealthGas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.