Short Interest in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Declines By 30.0%

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,731,900 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 2,475,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 148.0 days.
SoftBank Group Trading Down 1.9 %
SFTBF traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $37.46. 1,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,509. SoftBank Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $67.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average is $42.35.
SoftBank Group Company Profile
