Short Interest in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Drops By 29.5%

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the June 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith Micro Software

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Price Performance

Shares of SMSI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,129. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $6.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Smith Micro Software ( NASDAQ:SMSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 58.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

