Short Interest in Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) Increases By 68.4%

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the June 15th total of 15,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.81. 335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,031. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. Simon Property Group Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $9.91.

Get Simon Property Group Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,160,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group Acquisition by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 252,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group Acquisition by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Company Profile

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.