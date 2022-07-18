Short Interest in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Declines By 42.6%

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the June 15th total of 52,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sequans Communications in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQNS. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sequans Communications by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,603,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,333 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sequans Communications by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,332 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,369,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,352,000. Finally, Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Trading Down 0.4 %

SQNS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.41. 22,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,597. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $6.20.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

Further Reading

