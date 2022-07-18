Short Interest in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Grows By 39.0%

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the June 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNRH traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.86. 6,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,084. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $9.89.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1,004.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 41,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 27,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.
