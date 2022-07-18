Short Interest in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Declines By 32.0%

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the June 15th total of 9,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Seelos Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

Seelos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,966. Seelos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEEL. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 196,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 144,917 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 36.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,934,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 517,523 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 113.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 28,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,650,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 504,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 373,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 53,429 shares in the last quarter. 38.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

