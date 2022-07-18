Short Interest in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Increases By 64.9%

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,556,700 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the June 15th total of 4,582,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,731,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 3.7 %
OTCMKTS RYCEY traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.11. 7,042,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,845,223. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RYCEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. AlphaValue raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 110 ($1.31) to GBX 95 ($1.13) in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.89) to GBX 70 ($0.83) in a report on Monday, May 16th. Societe Generale raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.80.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
