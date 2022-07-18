Short Interest in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Declines By 29.9%

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the June 15th total of 124,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Trading of PCM Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PCM Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PCM Fund by 44.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in PCM Fund during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PCM Fund by 40.1% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. 6.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCM Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PCM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,001. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.26. PCM Fund has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $12.23.

PCM Fund Dividend Announcement

About PCM Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

