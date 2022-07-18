Short Interest in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Increases By 70.2%

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 305,000 shares, an increase of 70.2% from the June 15th total of 179,200 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCB shares. Raymond James lowered PCB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PCB Bancorp to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ PCB traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $18.44. The stock had a trading volume of 695 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,571. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $275.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.78.

PCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 40.19%. The firm had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.90%.

Insider Activity at PCB Bancorp

In other PCB Bancorp news, insider Justin Chon sold 3,520 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 6,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,253,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,670,966.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin Chon sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,091 shares of company stock worth $320,332. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PCB Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCB. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

About PCB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.